Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 181.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 732.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

