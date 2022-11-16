Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has CHF 24 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZRSEF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $398.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

