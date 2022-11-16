ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 15,807 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,993.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

