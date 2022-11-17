10,598 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $288,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.