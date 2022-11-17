10,678 Shares in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $349,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,007.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

