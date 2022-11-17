12,446 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

