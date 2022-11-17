149,800 Shares in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 185,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Price Performance

Vapotherm stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $24.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vapotherm

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also

