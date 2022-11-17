19,129 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 45.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,399,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 1,691,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,968,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 332,558 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 309,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

