26,100 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 343.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 204.55%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.