3,661 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 90.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $253,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $272.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

