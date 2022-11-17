4,982 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 100.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

