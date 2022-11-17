71,235 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.86 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

