9,105 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of APPN opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.02. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $89.42.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

