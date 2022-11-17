92,262 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EELV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $467,924,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,873,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,766,000. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

