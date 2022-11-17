9,745 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $11,247,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $233.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.