Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $164,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $7,780,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

