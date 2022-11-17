Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,007 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10,758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE KOF opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

