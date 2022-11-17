Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.80 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

