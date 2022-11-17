Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $811,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock valued at $28,008,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

