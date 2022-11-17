Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amcor Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.