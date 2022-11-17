Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hess by 880.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,755,556. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $146.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average is $117.81. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $68.32 and a 52 week high of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

