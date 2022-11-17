Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,167 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

