Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,650 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 114.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.