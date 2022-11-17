Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 266.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Cowen decreased their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

