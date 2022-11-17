Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,365,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

