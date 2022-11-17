Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,070,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,235,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,185,000 after buying an additional 638,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $64.53.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.