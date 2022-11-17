Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,182 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 240,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,739 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 135,847 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 160.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 88,879 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.