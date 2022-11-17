Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Down 0.0 %

Sunrun stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.