Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Grid by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in National Grid by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 99.76%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

