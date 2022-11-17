Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Canon by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Canon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Trading Down 0.3 %

CAJ stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canon Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.