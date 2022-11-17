Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $153.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
