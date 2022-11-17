Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.81 and its 200 day moving average is $223.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $305.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

