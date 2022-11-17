Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $31,014,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE WY opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

