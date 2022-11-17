Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOXA stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

