Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $777,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $117.32 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

