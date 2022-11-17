Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $937,000 Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 4.8 %

PLUG stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

