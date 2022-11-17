Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $943,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

