Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $950,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

