Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of RE stock opened at $317.40 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $337.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.