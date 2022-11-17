Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

