Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

