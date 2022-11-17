Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,627 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NYSE:MFC opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

