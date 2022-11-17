Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,206 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HIW opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

