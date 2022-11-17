Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,846 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

