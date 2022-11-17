Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

