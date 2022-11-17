Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after buying an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Tenaris by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 562,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

TS opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

