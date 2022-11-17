Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,382,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after purchasing an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBU. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

About Community Bank System

Shares of CBU stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.