Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,476,000 after acquiring an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,515,000 after purchasing an additional 231,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 360,083 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

