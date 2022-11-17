Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $238.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.42. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $348.42. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

