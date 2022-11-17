Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

